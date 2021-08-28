Live Streaming England vs India 3rd Test Day 4: Watch ENG vs IND Headingley Test Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming England vs India 3rd Test Day 4: Watch ENG vs IND Headingley Test Live Online on SonyLIVENG vs IND Live: Just like they have been doing in the recent past, India fought back grittily to give their fans a glimmer of hope of saving the third Test against England, as they overcame the disappointment of being bowled out for 78 in the first innings to end the third day at 215/2. The rearguard action, orchestrated by Cheteshwar Pujara (91 not out), opener Rohit Sharma (61) and skipper Virat Kohli (45 not out), has already gnawed at England's first innings lead of 354 runs and brought the deficit down to 139. Though they still need to go some way to make England bat again, the peformance of the three of the top four -- K.L. Rahul fell for just seven -- should boost India's confidence. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England vs India 3rd Test Day 4 Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.
At what time does England vs India 3rd Test Day 4 start?
England vs India 3rd Test Day 4 will start at 03:30 PM.
When is England vs India 3rd Test Day 4?
England vs India 3rd Test Day 4 will take place on August 28. (Saturday)
How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India 3rd Test Day 4?
You can watch England vs India 3rd Test Day 4 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 3rd Test Day 4?
You can watch England vs India 3rd Test Day 4 on Sony Sports Network.
What are the XIs for England vs India 3rd Test?
England XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
