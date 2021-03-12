Live Streaming India vs England 1st T20I: How to Watch IND vs ENG Live Online on Hotstar

Ind vs Eng 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match Live Telecast online

Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st T20I: Watch IND vs ENG Ahmedabad T20I Live Online on Hotstar

After defeating England in the four-match Test series 3-1 and qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand, India will now shift their focus from the longest format to the shortest. Virat Kohli -led Indian side would have to field a Playing XI without its lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah ; but the addition of new faces like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia will boost the hosts' contingent.

India will also see the return of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was ignored for both the white ball series in Australia last year. To counterattack the Indian challenge, England have 13 players in their T20I set-up who have prior experience of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with some of the top players like skipper Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer being integral part of their respective IPL franchises. The T20I series is the first of India's preparatory series this year leading up to the World T20 that will be held in India in October-November.

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs England 1st T20I 2021 broadcast on TV. India vs England 1st T20I (IND vs ENG Ahmedabad T20I) is available online on Hotstar and will be aired on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, Hotstar live cricket match today online, Hotstar live, Star Sports live cricket, star sports live, star sports cricket live, india cricket match live, india vs england live match streaming, india vs england streaming Hotstar, india vs england live telecast starsports, india vs england 2021 streaming T20I match, ind vs eng live match streaming, ind vs eng live streaming Hotstar, sports live tv, live cricket online.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st T20I: Watch IND vs ENG Ahmedabad T20I Live Online on Hotstar

At what time does India vs England 1st T20I 2021 start?

India vs England 1st T20I 2021 will start at 07:00 PM IST.

When is India vs England 1st T20I 2021?

India vs England 1st T20I 2021 will take place on March 12. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 1st T20I 2021?

You can watch India vs England 1st T20I 2021 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st T20I 2021?

You can watch India vs England 1st T20I 2021 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 1st T20I 2021?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wicketkeeper).

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

India vs England Live Streaming Cricket, LIVE IND vs ENG 2020 Scorecard, India vs England Score Match Today And Online Updates, Check Live Cricket Score and Updates IND vs ENG 2021