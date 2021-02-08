Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 4: Live Updates from ChennaiIND vs ENG Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 4 on indiatvnews.com. England remained the dominant side at the end of day 3 of the Chennai Test, even as Cheteshwar Pujara (72) and Rishabh Pant (91) did well to provide India some breathing space after a batting-order collapse. India found themselves reeling at 73/4, having lost successive wickets of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, but Pujara and Pant steered India out of immediate trouble. At the end of the day, Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten. For England, Dominic Bess (4/55) and Jofra Archer (2/52) were the stars with the ball. You can follow ball-by-ball updates from India vs England 1st Test Day 4 on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING
Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 4: Live Updates from Chennai
Brief Preview: Rishabh Pant's beautiful edge-of-the-seat hitting ended with his now customary indiscretion, putting India under the pump against a supremely confident England gunning for victory at the end of third day's play in the opening Test here on Sunday. At stumps, India were 257 for 6 in reply to England's massive first innings score of 578 with 122 runs still needed to avoid the follow-on after Pant (91 off 88 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73 off 143 balls) added 119 runs for the fifth wicket. FULL PREVIEW