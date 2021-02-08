Image Source : BCCI.TV Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 4: Follow ball-by-ball updates from IND vs ENG Live from Chennai on indiatvnews.com.

Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 4: Live Updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 4 on indiatvnews.com. England remained the dominant side at the end of day 3 of the Chennai Test, even as Cheteshwar Pujara (72) and Rishabh Pant (91) did well to provide India some breathing space after a batting-order collapse. India found themselves reeling at 73/4, having lost successive wickets of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane , but Pujara and Pant steered India out of immediate trouble. At the end of the day, Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten. For England, Dominic Bess (4/55) and Jofra Archer (2/52) were the stars with the ball. You can follow ball-by-ball updates from India vs England 1st Test Day 4 on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview: Rishabh Pant's beautiful edge-of-the-seat hitting ended with his now customary indiscretion, putting India under the pump against a supremely confident England gunning for victory at the end of third day's play in the opening Test here on Sunday. At stumps, India were 257 for 6 in reply to England's massive first innings score of 578 with 122 runs still needed to avoid the follow-on after Pant (91 off 88 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73 off 143 balls) added 119 runs for the fifth wicket. FULL PREVIEW