India vs Canada Live: When and where to watch IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup match for free on TV and streaming?

Image Source : AP Team India has won all three matches in the T20 World Cup 2024 so far and would want to end the group stage on a high against Canada in Lauderhill

India sealed a spot in the Super 8 with the win against the hosts USA in the last game of the New York leg and would want to end the group stage on a high against Canada in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 15. This will be the first-ever international match between India and Canada. The North American side will be pumped up to give their best against a top team like India before bowing out. However, the weather in Lauderhill, Florida will be a key factor.

It has been raining all week in Florida and with two matches being already washed out, there is a fear that the torrential rains might prevail in the remaining games too. India will remain A1 regardless of where they finish in the group standings.

When and where to watch IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup Match No 33 live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

India's final game in the group stage in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Canada in Lauderhill, Florida will begin at 8 PM IST (10:30 AM local time) on Saturday, June 14 with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports' free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the IND vs CAN match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can watch the match for free on Hotstar.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilpreet Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon