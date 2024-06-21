India vs Bangladesh Live: When and where to watch IND vs BAN, Super 8 match for free on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X India will be up against Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 encounter in Antigua on Saturday, June 22

India against Bangladesh, the tournament started for the inaugural champions with this very fixture albeit it being a warm-up game. Since then, a lot has changed in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, primarily the geographical location and the conditions as Antigua like Barbados will offer better surface to play than New York even though India's 180 on that track still remains the highest total on that wicket. Bangladesh are coming off a loss to Australia as their batters didn't adjust to the pace and bounce. However, having already played on the wicket will come in handy for them against India, who will be playing for the first time at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

India achieved an impressive win in their Super 8 clash against Afghanistan and more of the same will be the mantra for the Men in Blue before the big game two days later against Australia. The form of the two openers and Shivam Dube in the middle order still remain the concerns for India and the Men in Blue will hope that they can iron out those flaws as they inch closer to a spot in the knockouts. For Bangladesh, it's a do-or-die, and they will have to play out of their skins to beat an in-form Indian team.

When and where to watch IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup Super 8 match live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

India's second Super 8 game in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua will begin at 8 PM IST (10:30 AM local time) on Saturday, June 22 with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports' free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the IND vs BAN match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can watch the match for free on Hotstar.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Shivam Dube, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman