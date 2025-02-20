Advertisement
  4. IND vs BAN live score, Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat, India bench Arshdeep Singh

India vs Bangladesh live cricket score: Rohit Sharma-led team India are all set to take on Bangladesh in their first game of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20.

Rohit Sharma and Najmul Hossain Shanto
Rohit Sharma and Najmul Hossain Shanto Image Source : ICC
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
New Delhi

India vs Bangladesh live updates: India kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on Bangladesh. Both sides lock horns in game 2 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. It is worth noting that the Indian team will come into the tournament on the back of a convincing series win agianst England, and the side will hope to ride that momentum in the upcoming matches as well. On the other hand, taking on the Indian team could prove to be a daunting task for Bangladesh, but the side will hope for a resilient performance against the Men in Blue. 

Live Match Scorecard

 

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 2:15 PM (IST)Feb 20, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Do you know?

    The last time India opened an ICC tournament campaign against Bangladesh was back in 2011, 14 years ago. Interestingly, India went on to win the whole thing and lifted the ICC ODI World Cup, defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

  • 2:10 PM (IST)Feb 20, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs are here!

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

  • 2:07 PM (IST)Feb 20, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss update!!

    Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat first, Rohit's streak of losing the toss continues. India will hope to limit Bangladesh to a subpar total and hope for a comfortable win.

  • 1:57 PM (IST)Feb 20, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Squads

    India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

    Bangladesh squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

  • 1:55 PM (IST)Feb 20, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Head to Head in Champions Trophy

    Both India and Bangladesh have only faced off once in the Champions Trophy, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious. Could this be the day where Bangladesh register a win against India, or will Rohit Sharma's men strengthen their record?

  • 1:47 PM (IST)Feb 20, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Welcome!!!

    Welcome to the second game of the Champions Trophy 2025. We have a much anticipated encounter between the Indian team and Bangladesh. Both sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and both teams will be hoping to get off to a stellar start. Interestingly, the Indian team will be playing all of their matches of the Champions Trophy in Dubai, and they will kick off their campaign with a high octane clash against Bangladesh! The Men in Blue will hope to continue their stellar performances in the format, and register their first win of the season. On the other hand, Bangladesh will hope for a resilient showing as they have the task of holding back one of the best sides in world cricket.

