Welcome to the second game of the Champions Trophy 2025. We have a much anticipated encounter between the Indian team and Bangladesh. Both sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and both teams will be hoping to get off to a stellar start. Interestingly, the Indian team will be playing all of their matches of the Champions Trophy in Dubai, and they will kick off their campaign with a high octane clash against Bangladesh! The Men in Blue will hope to continue their stellar performances in the format, and register their first win of the season. On the other hand, Bangladesh will hope for a resilient showing as they have the task of holding back one of the best sides in world cricket.