IND vs BAN live cricket score, Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat, India bench Arshdeep SinghIndia vs Bangladesh live updates: India kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on Bangladesh. Both sides lock horns in game 2 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. It is worth noting that the Indian team will come into the tournament on the back of a convincing series win agianst England, and the side will hope to ride that momentum in the upcoming matches as well. On the other hand, taking on the Indian team could prove to be a daunting task for Bangladesh, but the side will hope for a resilient performance against the Men in Blue.
Live Match Scorecard