AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma on verge of creating world record against Australia

Rohit Sharma is set to make a comeback to the Indian team in the ongoing Test series against Australia, as he was included in the squad for the remaining two games of the series. While there are speculations surrounding his, as well as the participation of four other players in the third Test due to the alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols, there has been no official confirmation over the same.

Rohit missed the limited-overs series against Australia as he underwent recovery from a hamstring injury, and reached Australia last month after being given the fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Earlier this week, the BCCI confirmed that Rohit would be the vice-captain of the Indian team for the remainder of the series, while Ajinkya Rahane continues to lead the side in Virat Kohli's absence.

If Rohit plays the third Test against Australia in Sydney, he will be targeting a world record against Australia.

The Indian opener has hit 423 sixes in international cricket so far, which is the third-highest by any cricketer in the history of the game. Out of these, he has hit 99 sixes against Australia.

If he hits another maximum in the upcoming Test in Sydney, Rohit will become the first player to hit 100 sixes against Australia. Rohit already holds the record for most sixes against Australia, with England's Eoin Morgan second, with 63 sixes.

Among Indians, former cricketer and batting great Sachin Tendulkar has hit the second-highest number of sixes against Australia (60) in international cricket.

After facing a crushing 8-wicket loss in the first Test which saw the Indian team bowled out on 36, the side, led by Rahane, made a remarkable comeback to defeat Australia by the same margin in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The third Test will begin on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.