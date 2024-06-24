India vs Australia Live: When and where to watch IND vs AUS, Super 8 match for free on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : AP India will take on Australia in their final Super 8 match in St Lucia on Monday, June 24

India play Australia in their final Super 8 clash in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Monday (June 24) morning in Saint Lucia. Not often is that the match against Australia is a dead rubber for India, but it is the case this time, however, there will be revenge in the Men in Blue's mind for that loss on November 19. Obviously, nothing can fill the hurt and the void of that defeat but knocking Australia out of an ICC event that too in a World Cup might just be a similar response, if not equal.

Australia had their campaign in jeopardy after a 21-run loss to Afghanistan and are required to beat India with a decent margin to avoid any mishap, if Rashid Khan and his boys do hammer Bangladesh in their final Group 1 match. Australia are likely to bring back their ace pacer Mitchell Starc and would be throwing kitchen sink at India since their qualification is on the line. A loss or a washout could potentially end their campaign as they would have to depend on the result of the Afghanistan-Bangladesh match.

When and where to watch IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup Super 8 match live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

India's final Super 8 game in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Australia in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia will begin at 8 PM IST (10:30 AM local time) on Monday, June 24 with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports' free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the IND vs AUS match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can watch the match for free on Hotstar.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Shivam Dube, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood