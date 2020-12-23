AUS vs IND: David Warner, Sean Abbott ruled out of Boxing Day Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES CA also informed that both the players will return to the Australian squad ahead of the third Test, which is scheduled to take place in Sydney.

Australian opener David Warner has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test match against India, as he continues his recovery from groin injury. Cricket Australia confirmed the development on Wednesday. Warner sustained the injury during the second ODI of the three-match series against India last month.

Along with Warner, Sean Abbott has also been ruled out despite being fully fit, due to Australia's "strict biosecurity protocols." Both Warner and Abbott left Sydney on Saturday last week to fly to Melbourne, amid the COVID-19 outbreak developing in the capital city of New South Wales.

"The pair will return to the Australia squad ahead of the third Test, but Warner's absence means Australia have firmed to take an unchanged XI into the second Test with Joe Burns and Matthew Wade continuing their makeshift opening combination after mixed results in the opening Test," a release from Cricket Australia stated.

In Warner's absence, Joe Burns and Matthew Wade will continue as the openers for the Asustralian side in the second Test.

Will Pucovski has already been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test with "lingering effects of concussion", which he suffered afer a blow on the helmet during the practice match against Indians earlier this month.

For India, while captain Virat Kohli has left the side to attend the birth of his first child, Mohammed Shami has also been ruled out of the rest of the series after facing a wrist injury during the first Test in Adelaide.

The second Test in Melbourne is scheduled to begin on December 26.