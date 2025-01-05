IND vs AUS 5th Test Live Score: India aim for the magic number 200 while awaiting positive news on Bumrah
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: It was a mixed day at the office for India as even they got a lead in the first innings, they have already lost six wickets in the second and concerns over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness just compounded their problems. Can they set a sizeable target for Australia?
India vs Australia Live Updates: It was an unusual day of Test cricket as none of the teams knew who really won the day or was ahead in the game after the close of play but if you analyse the game, Australia might just sneak ahead given the lead with India is not that daunting and they have already lost six wickets? It was great to see for India and Indians as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna stood up for the visitors helping the side get a smidgen of a lead when it looked impossible, especially with no Jasprit Bumrah. However, after Rishabh Pant's blitz, India need a couple of more batters to stretch the lead to as high as possible and hope that the captain does ball somewhat. Folllow all the live updates of the third day of IND vs AUS fifth Test-