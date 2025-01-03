IND vs AUS 5th Test Live Score: Rohit-less India aim to square series, earn crucial WTC points in Sydney

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/INDIA TV Ind vs Aus 5th Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

IND vs AUS 5th Test Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma-less India aim to square series, earn crucial WTC points in Sydney

India vs Australia Live Updates: Who knew that the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy could mean so many things and could stand for so much more than just a normal five-day clash but it is. It could potentially be the end of career(s) for more than one player. It can end one team's contention for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. It could open a can of worms, especially if India lose further. Thus, this New Year's Test holds more significance than anticipated and with the series on the line, the players wouldn't want to leave any inch of theirs on the field. Australia have already announced their playing XI and having won the Boxing Day Test convincingly, they would be on cloud nine while the Indian team have a lot more things to care about because a bomb is about to be dropped. Can they survive the blast? Follow all the live updates of the fifth IND vs AUS Test-