AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 3: Washington Sundar slams 'no-look six' off Nathan Lyon

Washington Sundar may have been playing the first Test of his career, but he batted in a nonchalant manner during the Day 3 of the Brisbane Test against Australia. After India were reduced to 186/6, Sundar, partnered by Shardul Thakur, steered India out of trouble as the duo added 123 runs for the seventh-wicket partnership.

Sundar reached his first half-century in the longest format of the game during this time. When Thakur was dismissed, Sundar became significantly more aggressive and dispatched Nathan Lyon's delivery for an impressive 'no-look six'.

Thakur also reached his half-century during the innings and was dismissed on 67 by Pat Cummins.

The duo of Thakur and Sundar became the first since 1947 to achieve the twin-feat of three wickets and half-century in single innings of a Test match. T Natarajan also took three wickets in the Australian first innings, as the hosts were bowled out on 369.

India need a win or a draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-match series is currently level at 1-1.