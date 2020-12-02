AUS vs IND 3rd ODI Live: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record to become fastest to 12,000 ODI runs

Image Source : INDIA TV Indian captain Virat Kohli became the sixth batsman in international cricket, and second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to reach the 12,000 run mark.

Indian captain Virat Kohli reached another milestone as he completed 12,000 runs in ODI cricket on Wednesday. He reached the mark during the third and final ODI of the series against Australia in Canberra.

Kohli was only 23 runs shy of the mark ahead of the game. The Indian captain has become the only sixth batsman in the history of ODI cricket to reach 12,000 runs. India's batting legend and Kohli's former teammate Sachin Tendulkar was the first cricketer to reach the mark.

Apart from the two, Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) and Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) are the only other cricketers to have breached the mark.

Tendulkar currently holds the record for most runs in ODI cricket (18,426).

Kohli is the fastest to reach the 12,000-run mark, reaching the figure in only 242 innings. Previously, Tendulkar was the fastest batsman to reach the mark (300 innings).

Among currently active cricketers in international cricket, West Indies' Chris Gayle is the closest to Kohli, with 10,480 in 294 innings. Among active Indian cricketers, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with 9115 runs in 217 innings.

The Indian captain will also go past Sachin Tendulkar to score the most number of centuries against Australia by a batsman, if he reaches the three-figure mark in his innings in the third ODI. Overall, Kohli will equal Ricky Ponting for most international centuries (71) with a hundred against Australia.

Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat in the final ODI. Australia have already won the three-match series and Virat Kohli's men are aiming to avoid a clean sweep.