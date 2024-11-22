IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score: India to bat first after winning the toss; no Ashwin-Jadeja, Reddy makes debut

It's the start of the Australian Test summer with the Indian team on the shores Down Under this time around. India are not in the best of forms but in the last few years, India have sort of behaved like Pakistan, when you give them no chance, they will turn up as wounded warriors hungry to hunt in a pack. Welcome to our live coverage of the first Test from the Optus Stadium in Perth as India look to get back into form in the longest format of the game-