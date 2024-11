IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score: India to bat first after winning the toss; no Ashwin-Jadeja, Reddy makes debut

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/INDIA TV IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score and Updates

IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score: India to bat first after winning the toss; no Ashwin-Jadeja, Nitish Reddy to make debut

India vs Australia Live Updates: It's not often that so much is riding on one series, but here we are, India take on Australia with careers, reputations and a World Test Championship (WTC) final spot at stake, no less. India will be bruised and heartbroken after the 3-0 hammering at home at the hands of New Zealand, something that hasn't been done before by any team in a three-match series in India. They are without three of their key first-choice stars including skipper Rohit Sharma and if they need inspiration, they don't have to look that far from the 2020/21 series win, which came on the back of the visitors missing seven of their first-choice players. Can this ageing team turn it around with Australia looking for revenge? Should be a cracker! Follow the live updates of 1st IND vs AUS Test-