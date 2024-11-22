IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score: India to bat first after winning the toss; no Ashwin-Jadeja, Reddy makes debut

India will be without regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the series opener in Perth. Even though the skipper is scheduled to arrive in Perth on Sunday after the birth of his second child, Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Indian team for the second time in Test matches.
Australia despite not playing Test cricket for 8 months have been lifted to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, thanks to New Zealand. India with a 3-0 defeat have had their qualification in jeopardy and now need to win 4-0 to make it to the final without depending upon other results. For Australia, the equation is much simpler, win four out of remaining seven Tests.
It's the start of the Australian Test summer with the Indian team on the shores Down Under this time around. India are not in the best of forms but in the last few years, India have sort of behaved like Pakistan, when you give them no chance, they will turn up as wounded warriors hungry to hunt in a pack. Welcome to our live coverage of the first Test from the Optus Stadium in Perth as India look to get back into form in the longest format of the game-
