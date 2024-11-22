Friday, November 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score: India to bat first after winning the toss; no Ashwin-Jadeja, Reddy makes debut
Live now

IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score: India to bat first after winning the toss; no Ashwin-Jadeja, Reddy makes debut

India vs Australia 1st Test Live Cricket Score: There will be pace and bounce - it is the start of the Australian Test summer and one of the oldest rivalries resumes in Perth with careers and reputations on the line. India are battered after a 3-0 series defeat at home and will aim for a good start.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2024 7:36 IST
IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score and Updates
Image Source : ICC/INDIA TV IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score and Updates

IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score: India to bat first after winning the toss; no Ashwin-Jadeja, Nitish Reddy to make debut

India vs Australia Live Updates: It's not often that so much is riding on one series, but here we are, India take on Australia with careers, reputations and a World Test Championship (WTC) final spot at stake, no less. India will be bruised and heartbroken after the 3-0 hammering at home at the hands of New Zealand, something that hasn't been done before by any team in a three-match series in India. They are without three of their key first-choice stars including skipper Rohit Sharma and if they need inspiration, they don't have to look that far from the 2020/21 series win, which came on the back of the visitors missing seven of their first-choice players. Can this ageing team turn it around with Australia looking for revenge? Should be a cracker! Follow the live updates of 1st IND vs AUS Test-

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 22, 2024 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India without regular captain Rohit Sharma

    India will be without regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the series opener in Perth. Even though the skipper is scheduled to arrive in Perth on Sunday after the birth of his second child, Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Indian team for the second time in Test matches. 

  • Nov 22, 2024 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    World Test Championship points at stake

    Australia despite not playing Test cricket for 8 months have been lifted to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, thanks to New Zealand. India with a 3-0 defeat have had their qualification in jeopardy and now need to win 4-0 to make it to the final without depending upon other results. For Australia, the equation is much simpler, win four out of remaining seven Tests.

  • Nov 22, 2024 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

    It's the start of the Australian Test summer with the Indian team on the shores Down Under this time around. India are not in the best of forms but in the last few years, India have sort of behaved like Pakistan, when you give them no chance, they will turn up as wounded warriors hungry to hunt in a pack. Welcome to our live coverage of the first Test from the Optus Stadium in Perth as India look to get back into form in the longest format of the game-

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement