IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score: Australia 9 down as Harshit dismisses Lyon after Bumrah's fifer

Harshit Rana after all that banter with Mitchell Starc has sent Nathan Lyon packing. Lyon was late in picking the short ball from Rana, which kept rising and rising and hit his gloves before lobbing up for KL Rahul to take a simple catch. Australia have lost nine wickets.
Just two (former) Kolkata Knight Riders teammates having a go at each other, albeit in zest. Mitchell Starc said a few things to Harshit Rana after the latter bowled a bouncer. Starc reminded him saying that he is still faster than him before both had a laugh at it. Good to see! Rana is bowling well and should have a wicket sooner rather than later.
A short of a good length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah on his first ball of the day and the Indian captain got the bounce. The ball moved a touch and it was enough to take Alex Carey's edge and Bumrah has his fifer and India their eighth wicket. Australia lose their last recognised batter and are still 80 runs behind India's total.
Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc are out there in the middle and debutant Harshit Rana has the ball in the hand as India look to take these remaining three wickets quickly to get the maximum lead as possible.
There are a few cracks already forming on the pitch. Starc reckoned that there was a bit of extra sideways movement and nothing else. If the sideways movement continues and with cracks forming, it might be another difficult day for the batters. However, with the sun baking down and Australia taking a heavy roller, the pitch is expected to settle down. Should be another good contest between bat and ball.
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was adamant that there were no demons in the wicket despite 17 wickets falling on a day. "When there’s a lot of runs, it’s like, ‘Oh, the bowlers bowled badly. When there’s wickets, the wickets are tough’. (But) you are allowed to bowl good balls and maybe credit should go to both teams and bowlers," Starc said after the first day's play.
Captain and leader Jasprit Bumrah was sensational with the ball and his tactics to lead India into the position they find themselves in after the first day's play. Those two wickets in consecutive deliveries of Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith were probably the clincher before Bumrah came back to dismiss his Australian counterpart, Pat Cummins. Australia are still 83 runs behind and would want to get as close to India's total as possible.
How often does it happen that Day 2 gets the honours of being the moving or the decisive day in a Test match? 17 wickets on the opening day in Perth have made it happen and it's for Jasprit Bumrah and Co to utilise the advantage they gained despite being bowled out for 150 after choosing to bat first. Welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth.
