  5. IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score: Australia 9 down as Harshit dismisses Lyon after Bumrah's fifer
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: It might be the moving and probably the decisive day of the first Test in Perth, which is not often what anyone says before the second day but such was the opening day, 17 wickets fell. The first session will be key for Jasprit Bumrah and Co to seize the day.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2024 8:31 IST
India vs Australia Live Updates: It's not often that a team getting shot out for 150 in a little over a session ends the day having the upper hand. But such was the opening day of the first Test between India and Australia that it didn't matter how many runs there were on the board. At least something was there! And that something just seems to be enough given 17 wickets fell on the opening day with Australia trailing by 83 runs and with just three wickets in hand. It was a day Jasprit Bumrah the captain and bowler will remember for a lifetime. Obviously, he'd have loved a few more runs from his batters but his decision-making and bowling changes, apart from that dropped Kohli catch, went India's way and now the visitors find themselves in a good position to be able to get a decent-ish lead and then try to extend it and get it beyond Australia's reach. But first up, India have to take those remaining three wickets. Follow our live updates from the Perth Stadium for Ind vs Aus 1st Test-

Live updates :IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

  • Nov 23, 2024 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Live: And Harshit has his second! Lyon departs

    Harshit Rana after all that banter with Mitchell Starc has sent Nathan Lyon packing. Lyon was late in picking the short ball from Rana, which kept rising and rising and hit his gloves before lobbing up for KL Rahul to take a simple catch. Australia have lost nine wickets.

  • Nov 23, 2024 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Live: Continuing banter between Rana and Starc

    Just two (former) Kolkata Knight Riders teammates having a go at each other, albeit in zest. Mitchell Starc said a few things to Harshit Rana after the latter bowled a bouncer. Starc reminded him saying that he is still faster than him before both had a laugh at it. Good to see! Rana is bowling well and should have a wicket sooner rather than later.

  • Nov 23, 2024 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Live: WICKET!! Bumrah strikes immediately

    A short of a good length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah on his first ball of the day and the Indian captain got the bounce. The ball moved a touch and it was enough to take Alex Carey's edge and Bumrah has his fifer and India their eighth wicket. Australia lose their last recognised batter and are still 80 runs behind India's total.

  • Nov 23, 2024 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Bumrah is as Bumrah does - completes his 11th fifer

  • Nov 23, 2024 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Here we go! Harshit Rana has the ball in the hand

    Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc are out there in the middle and debutant Harshit Rana has the ball in the hand as India look to take these remaining three wickets quickly to get the maximum lead as possible.

  • Nov 23, 2024 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 pitch report

    There are a few cracks already forming on the pitch. Starc reckoned that there was a bit of extra sideways movement and nothing else. If the sideways movement continues and with cracks forming, it might be another difficult day for the batters. However, with the sun baking down and Australia taking a heavy roller, the pitch is expected to settle down. Should be another good contest between bat and ball.

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Starc adamant 'pitch not bad'

    Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was adamant that there were no demons in the wicket despite 17 wickets falling on a day. "When there’s a lot of runs, it’s like, ‘Oh, the bowlers bowled badly. When there’s wickets, the wickets are tough’. (But) you are allowed to bowl good balls and maybe credit should go to both teams and bowlers," Starc said after the first day's play.

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A Bumrah special at Perth Stadium

    Captain and leader Jasprit Bumrah was sensational with the ball and his tactics to lead India into the position they find themselves in after the first day's play. Those two wickets in consecutive deliveries of Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith were probably the clincher before Bumrah came back to dismiss his Australian counterpart, Pat Cummins. Australia are still 83 runs behind and would want to get as close to India's total as possible.

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the Perth Test between India and Australia

    How often does it happen that Day 2 gets the honours of being the moving or the decisive day in a Test match? 17 wickets on the opening day in Perth have made it happen and it's for Jasprit Bumrah and Co to utilise the advantage they gained despite being bowled out for 150 after choosing to bat first. Welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth.

