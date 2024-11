IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score: Australia 9 down as Harshit dismisses Lyon after Bumrah's fifer

Follow us on Image Source : ICC X/INDIA TV IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Australia 9 down as Harshit dismisses Nathan Lyon after captain Bumrah's fifer

India vs Australia Live Updates: It's not often that a team getting shot out for 150 in a little over a session ends the day having the upper hand. But such was the opening day of the first Test between India and Australia that it didn't matter how many runs there were on the board. At least something was there! And that something just seems to be enough given 17 wickets fell on the opening day with Australia trailing by 83 runs and with just three wickets in hand. It was a day Jasprit Bumrah the captain and bowler will remember for a lifetime. Obviously, he'd have loved a few more runs from his batters but his decision-making and bowling changes, apart from that dropped Kohli catch, went India's way and now the visitors find themselves in a good position to be able to get a decent-ish lead and then try to extend it and get it beyond Australia's reach. But first up, India have to take those remaining three wickets. Follow our live updates from the Perth Stadium for Ind vs Aus 1st Test-