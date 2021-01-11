AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 5: Rishabh Pant becomes first player to achieve this feat in Australia

Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant has achieved a unique feat in his 10th innings on Australian soil during day 5 of the Sydney Test.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was promoted at no.5 in the second innings of the Sydney Test even as he faced an elbow injury and didn't keep the wickets. However, Pant has shown a similar aggressive intent in his innings so far, and as he went past the 25-run mark in his innings, he achieved a unique record.

Pant has become the first player from a visiting country in Australia to score more than 25 runs in the first 10 Test innings. Wally Hammond, Rusi Surti & Viv Richards have all did that in eight consecutive innings each.

Pant has registered scores of 25, 28, 36, 30, 39, 33, 159*, 29, 36, and 35* (ongoing) in his first ten innings in Australia.

The wicketkeeper-batsman averages over 58 on Australian soil in Tests.

In the Sydney Test, India are chasing a 407-run target to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Earlier, Australia declared their second innings on 312/6 after Marnus Labuschagne (71), Steve Smith (83) and Cameron Green (84) shined for the side with the bat.

In the chase, Rohit Sharma looked impressive for his 52 but threw his wicket away as he succumbed to a short-pitched delivery from Pat Cummins, opting for a pull shot. He was caught at the long leg boundary.

Ajinkya Rahane (4) was dismissed early on the final day of the Test.