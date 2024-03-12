India TV Sports Wrap on March 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AP India TV Sports Wrap.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr have crashed out of the AFC Champions League quarterfinals after losing to Al-Ain in a penalty shootout. While Cristiano Ronaldo did score for Al Nassr, his contribution wasn't enough for Al Nassr to advance any further. On the other hand, the ongoing Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha is gradually tilting in favour of Mumbai. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Al-Nassr suffer shock exit from AFC Champions League

Al-Nassr lost the penalty shootout 3-1 to Al-Ain and crashed out of the quarters of the AFC Champions League.

Chelsea beat Newcastle in Premier League

Chelsea defeated Newcastle 3-1 in the Premier League.

Boxer Nishant Dev misses out on Paris Olympics qualification

Nishant lost 1-4 to USA's Omari Jones and failed to earn a qualification for Paris.

FC Goa qualify for ISL playoffs

Goa played out a 3-3 draw with Punjab FC and qualified for the Indian Super League playoffs.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald backs Mitchell Marsh to continue as captain for T20 World Cup

Andrew McDonald has hinted at the possibility of Mitchell Marsh leading Australia at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Cricket Scotland hit by sexism as independent report reveals jarring discoveries

Cricket Scotland has landed in the soup after the publication of the McKinney Report as it raises big question marks over the attitude of the administrative body towards its female staff and players.

I was not happy with being demoted to No. three for Pakistan: Babar Azam

Babar Azam has revealed that he is not happy with the team management's decision to bat at No. three for Pakistan in T20Is.

Multan Sultans to face Quetta Gladiators in PSL

Sultans will be up against Quetta in the last group stage fixture of Pakistan Super League season nine in Karachi on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore

A win in the 19th game of the WPL against Mumbai will help RCB make it to the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants beat UP Warriorz to stay alive in playoff contention