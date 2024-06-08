India TV Sports Wrap on June 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AP India TV Sports Wrap.

Rashid Khan has become the captain with the best bowling figures in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup match as he finished with match figures of 4/17 in Afghanistan's massive win over New Zealand. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz has moved into the final of the French Open and will take on Alexander Zverev in the summit clash. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Afghanistan beat New Zealand for first time in T20I and T20 World Cup history

Afghanistan defeated New Zealand by 84 runs to win their second consecutive game in the T20 World Cup.

Rashid Khan records best bowling figures as captain in T20 World Cup history

Rashid Khan bagged 4/17 against New Zealand in Guyana to become the captain with the best bowling figures in the Men's T20 World Cup.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz wins Player of the Match against New Zealand

Gurbaz scored 80 runs off 56 balls against New Zealand to claim the Player of the Match award.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka for first time in Men's T20 World Cup

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets to record their first T20 World Cup win over them.

Rishad Hossain wins Player of the Match against Sri Lanka

Rishad was awarded with the Player of the Match honour after Bangladesh's win against Sri Lanka.

Netherlands to face South Africa in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Netherlands will take on South Africa in the 16th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Australia to lock horns with England in Men's T20 World Cup

Australia will take the field against England in the 17th match of the Men's T20 World Cup.

Carlos Alcaraz moves into French Open final

Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to book a berth in the French Open final.

Alexander Zverev advances into French Open final

Zverev defeated Casper Ruud 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 to move into the final.

Rohit Sharma suffers injury scare during practice session