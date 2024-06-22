India TV Sports Wrap on June 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AP India TV Sports Wrap.

West Indies have given themselves a wonderful opportunity to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup after hammering the USA by nine wickets in a Super Eight clash. On the other hand, Netherlands played out a goalless draw against France in the ongoing European Championship. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

South Africa beat England in Super Eight cliffhanger

The Proteas defeated the Three Lions by just seven runs to take a major step towards qualifying for the semis.

Quinton de Kock wins Player of the Match in South Africa's victory over England

De Kock was awarded with the Player of the Match (POTM) honour as South Africa defeated England in the Super Eight.

West Indies rout the USA in Super Eight

West Indies defeated the USA by nine wickets in a Super Eight fixture to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Roston Chase claims Player of the Match honour against USA

Roston Chase bagged a three-wicket haul to win the Player of the Match award against the USA.

India to face Bangladesh in Super Eight

Team India will take on Bangladesh in a Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Nicholas Pooran creates all-time T20 World Cup record

Nicholas Pooran shattered Chris Gayle's record for hitting the most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition. Pooran has already hit 17 sixes in the ongoing edition.

Brandon King ruled out for the remainder of T20 World Cup

A side strain has ruled Brandon King out of the tournament.

Peru and Chile play out goalless draw in Copa America

Peru and Chile played out a goalless draw in the second match of Copa America.

Euro 2024 thriller between France and Netherlands ends in stalemate

France and Netherlands play out a goalless draw in Euro 2024.

Austria beat Poland at Euro 2024