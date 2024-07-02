India TV Sports Wrap on July 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/INDIA TV India's Sumit Nagal faced a first-round exit in Wimbledon 2024 championships on his debut while Portugal edged out Slovenia in a penalty shootout thriller in Euro 2024 to make it to the quarters

India's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal faced a first-round exit in the Wimbledon 2024 championships on his debut after losing as Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic prevailed in the end 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. On the other hand, Portugal edged out Slovenia in a penalty shootout thriller in Euro 2024 to make it to the quarter-finals. It was a 0-0 draw at the end of the 90 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the penalty in the extra time but made it sure to net the ball in the shootout to get his side through to the line. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Sumit Nagal suffers first-round exit

India's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal faced a first-round exit on his Wimbledon debut despite a valiant fight, especially in the second set. However, Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic proved to be too good and prevailed in the end 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Rahul Dravid's farewell speech reveals Rohit Sharma asked him to stay after World Cup 2023

In a dressing room video shared by the BCCI of outgoing men's team head coach Rahul Dravid, the former India captain revealed that it was Rohit Sharma, the now T20 World Cup-winning skipper who asked him to stay after the World Cup 2023 final defeat.

Is it the last for Jonny Bairstow in Tests? Rob Key responds

England made quite a few changes, surprising ones more so in their Test squad for the West Indies series, indicating a possible transition as far as middle-order, wicketkeeper and the rest of the pace attack is concerned. Rob Key, ECB Director said that they want Bairstow to go back to the Bairstow of 2022 and the current one didn't fit in their plans and hence Jamie Smith got a call-up.

Indian squad leaves for Zimbabwe

The VVS Laxman-led select Indian squad has left for Zimbabwe for the five-match T20 series. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan and Abhishek Sharma were among the players in the photos shared by the BCCI on Tuesday, July 2.

Barbados Prime Minister assures full support from govt to get the Indian team back home safely

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley expected the airport and flights to be operational from July 2 morning with a little window they have got before a possible second hurricane arrives on Wednesday. The Indian team is likely to land in Delhi on Wednesday, July 3.

India beat South Africa by 10 wickets to win the one-off Test

The Indian women's team beat South Africa by 10 wickets to complete a hard-fought win in Chennai. Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus led South Africa's comeback with centuries, however, a lower-order collapse meant that the hosts got a target of just 37 runs to win.

Suryakumar Yadav opens up on that catch of David Miller, says 'I was sure'

Suryakumar Yadav opened up about that phenomenal catch of David Miller that was the final nail in South Africa's coffin in an interaction with the Indian Express. Surya said that after realising that Rohit Sharma was far from him and that he would have to do the whole thing, had only four-five seconds to think while being sure that his foot didn't touch.

Euro 2024: Portugal beat Slovenia, France overcome Belgium

Portugal beat Slovenia in penalty shootout as Cristiano Ronaldo's middling performance probably summed up their performance but they moved through to the quarter-finals while France prevailed by an own goal from Belgium to advance.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner begin with wins

While Alcaraz beat Mark Lajal of Estonia 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 6-2, Sinner overcame a blip in the middle to see off Germany's Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 as the two young stars of singles tennis began their Wimbledon campaigns with win.

Bajrang Punia slams NADA, says it is targeting him