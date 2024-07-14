India TV Sports Wrap on July 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

After a convincing 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe, Team India have their eyes set on finishing the five-match series with a win in the fifth T20I on Sunday. On the other hand, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to lock horns with Novak Djokovic in the gentlemen's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Team India to face Zimbabwe in T20I series finale

India will take on Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

India become second team to win 50 T20Is away from home

India have become the second team after Pakistan to win 50 T20Is away from home.

PCB denies NOC to Naseem Shah for The Hundred

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied a NOC to Naseem Shah for playing in The Hundred.

India Champions beat Pakistan Champions to win World Championship of Legends

India Champions beat Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the final of the World Championship of Legends.

Yusuf Pathan wins Player of the Tournament at World Championship of Legends

Yusuf was awarded the Player of the Tournament at the World Championship of Legends.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Alcaraz will be up against the seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic in the summit clash on Sunday.

Barbora Krejčíková wins Wimbledon

Barbora Krejčíková defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in the ladies singles final at Wimbledon.

Argentina to face Colombia in Copa America final

Argentina will square off against Colombia in the final of Copa America at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Spain to meet England in UEFA Euro 2024 final

Spain will be up against England in the final of the European Championships.

Ricky Ponting's tenure at Delhi Capitals ends