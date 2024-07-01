India TV Poll result: Who is the main Hero of Team India's victory in the T20 World Cup?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma.

India defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final to clinch their second 20-over World title. After 11 years of waiting, the Men in Blue finally have an ICC title to their name.

The tournament tested the Indian team hard but anytime they were put in trouble, they found a way out of it. India have become the first-ever team to win a T20 World Cup unbeaten throughout the edition with eight wins in all completed games - one match against Canada was washed out due to rain.

There were several heroes for the Men in Blue along this journey. Rohit Sharma, who had a quiet time after his first-match fifty against Ireland, punished Australia in his team's last Super 8 match against Australia with a 92-run knock.

Virat Kohli, who managed only 95 in all his outings till the final, smashed a match-defining 76 in the final to set up a competitive 177-run target.

Jasprit Bumrah's spells became a nightmare for the opposition and his extraordinary ability to turn the tides when the chips were down, propelled India to victory, including in the final. Hardik Pandya's all-round performance throughout the tournament helped India big, including in the final with the ball.

We asked our India TV readers about who was the main hero of the Indian team in the World Cup. The four options kept for the readers were: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel.

Out of the total 30163 votes received, 45/97% of the people believed that Bumrah was the main hero, while 23.89% voted for Kohli to be the main hero. 21.64% of the voters said that Indian captain Rohit was the main hero, while 7.65% also voted for Axar.

Who Is The Main Hero Of Team India's Victory In The T20 World Cup?

Rohit Sharma: 21.64%

Jasprit Bumrah: 45.97%

Virat Kohli: 23.89%

Axar Patel: 7.65%

Total Votes: 30163