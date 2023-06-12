India tour of West Indies 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh set for T20I debut

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal at Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023

Indian cricket team management is looking for big changes to its T20I squad ahead of the upcoming India tour of West Indies 2023 starting on July 12. Young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma, and Rinku Singh are reportedly in contention to make their international debut while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mohit Sharma are set to make a potential comeback.

West Indies host India in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is after their ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. Indian team last played T20Is during the New Zealand tour of India earlier this year where they recorded a 2-1 win under Hardik Pandya's leadership.

Team management has already signaled that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not be part of the shortest format anymore as they haven't featured in the team since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup last year. National team selectors are looking to build a new team under Hadik's captaincy and with a new crop of players who impressed in the recent Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL).

Yashavi Jaiswal produced his best performance with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 and has impressive numbers across domestic cricket tournaments. He was recently included in India's Test squad for World Test Championship final (WTC) against Australia as a reserve opener after Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence due to a wedding.

Rinku Singh made a rapid rise during the IPL 2023 with his finishing skills and has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in domestic cricket. Both Rinku and Yashavi are set to earn a national team call for the West Indies tour and are expected to be part of the T20 World Cup 2024 squad as well.

Mohit Sharma, who picked 27 wickets in IPL 2023, is also in line to make a return to the national team after seven years. Both Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to be given a rest from the West Indies tour, paving the way for Mohit.

(Source: PTI)

