India to participate in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024, tournament to also feature Pakistan

India will be participating in the upcoming edition of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, the tournament in which the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, among others have played earlier. Cricket Hong Kong has confirmed the development on its social media.

"Team announcement. Team India is gearing up to smash it out of the park at HK6! Prepare for explosive power hitting and a storm of sixes that will electrify the crowd! Expect More Teams, More Sixes, More Excitement, and Maximum thrills! HK6 is back from 1st to 3rd November 2024! Don’t miss out!" Cricket Hong Kong wrote in a post on social media.

The tournament will be played from November 1 to 3 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground with 12 teams taking part in it. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 will be the 20th edition of this tournament and is making a return after a hiatus of seven years.

The matches will be played from 8:30 am to 6 pm on the three days. The tickets for the tournament are also out with the prices being $150 per ticket on Day 1, $250 per ticket on Day 2 and $350 per ticket on the third day. For all three days, each ticket costs at $580.

Notably, Pakistan have already announced their squad for the tournament. Faheem Ashraf will be leading a seven-member squad with Asif Ali also in the team. "Faheem Ashraf will lead the seven-member Pakistan squad that will feature in the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground in Hong Kong. The 12-team tournament will be played from 1 to 3 November," the Pakistan Cricket Board had said in a statement while naming the squad.

Pakistan's squad:

Faheem Ashraf (captain), Aamer Yamin, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk) and Shahab Khan