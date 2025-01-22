Wednesday, January 22, 2025
     
  5. India to follow ICC uniform directives for Champions Trophy, to don logo with Pakistan moniker: Report

India to follow ICC uniform directives for Champions Trophy, to don logo with Pakistan moniker: Report

The Champions trophy is set to kick off on February 19 with India playing their first match of the tournament on February 20 against Bangladesh. The Indian team will be clothing the jerseys with the official ICC logo of the Champions trophy.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Jan 22, 2025 16:51 IST, Updated : Jan 22, 2025 16:58 IST
Champions trophy.
Image Source : ACB/X Champions trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly confirmed that the team will adhere to the directives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the official logo for the Champions trophy. Amidst reports of the Indian Board refusing to imprint the Pakistan moniker on the team's jerseys, the newly elected secretary, Devajit Saikia, has confirmed that the team will follow the ICC guidelines on the official logo for the Champions trophy.

"We will follow whatever the ICC guidelines," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, as quoted by Cricbuzz, regarding the controversy surrounding India's not wearing the official logo. We will follow the ICC directive," Saikia added when informed that the official log features Pakistan's imprint. 

India are not travelling to Pakistan for the 50-over global tournament due to security concerns. They will play their games in Dubai. 

Rohit Sharma's men are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand, while Group B looks tough on paper with the likes of Australia, South Africa, England and Afghanistan making it the second group.

More to follow...

 

