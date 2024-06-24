India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is announced, Shubman Gill named captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill

India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe has been announced. Shubman Gill has been named captain of the team with seniors especially playing in the T20 World Cup have been rested. The mega event in the shortest format will be ending on June 29 while the T20I series against Zimbabwe is scheduled to commence on July 6.

The series is massive for Gill as he has been named the captain for the first time in international cricket. Meanwhile, the players who have been rested from the World Cup are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. VVS Laxman is reportedly set to work as an interim coach for this series with Rahul Dravid's tenure at the helm ending with the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the IPL performers have been rewarded with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Nitish Reddy and Tushar Deshpande being picked for the first time. All these players were among top performers in IPL 2024 while Deshpande did well in the last season too. Dhruv Jurel is part of the Test team already and has been picked in the T20I side for the first time.

Among the players who are part of the World Cup squad and have also been selected are Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson and the captain himself. Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed are also part of the reserves in the World Cup and they have been picked in the squad.

India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is - Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

IND vs ZIM T20I series schedule

1st T20I - July 6

2nd T20I - July 7

3rd T20I - July 10

4th T20I - July 13

5th T20I - July 14

All the matches will commence at 4:30 PM IST and will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.