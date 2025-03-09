India spinners strangle New Zealand, need 252 to win Champions Trophy 2025 The Indian team managed to limit New Zealand on a score of 251 runs in the first innings of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. It was the Indian spinner who put in an excellent performance, taking crucial wickets.

India and New Zealand locked horns in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides faced off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. Both sides reached the summit clash after exceptional performances throughout the tournament. The Indian team reached the summit clash unbeaten, defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia in the competition.

On the other hand, New Zealand reached the final after losing just one game, and that too against India. The summit clash of the tournament, however, began with New Zealand coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side opened with Rachin Ravindra and Will Young coming in to bat, and it was Young who departed early on a score of 15 runs. Furthermore, Ravindra, who looked dangerous in the early stages of the first innings, was also sent packing on a score of 37 runs in 29 deliveries.

After the first two wickets, the onus fell onto the shoulders of Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. However, India struck once more, dismissing the dangerous Kane Williamson on a score of 11 runs in 14 deliveries. After three wickets, it was the knock of Daryl Mitchell that propelled New Zealand towards a fighting total. Mitchell amassed 63 runs in 101 deliveries. Furthermore, Michael Bracewell put in a good showing towards the back end of the first innings, scoring 53* runs in 40 deliveries.

As for team India, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy were the highest wicket takers with two wickets each to their names. Furthermore, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each as well. New Zealand have posted a target of 252 in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. India will have to put in a good performance in the run chase, if they are looking to get their hands on yet another ICC title.