India, South Africa, Sri Lanka to play Women's ODI tri-series to amp up preparations for World Cup The ODI tri-series will see India, South Africa and Sri Lanka facing each other in a double round-robin format. The series was originally not part of the women's Future Tours Programme (FTP). All seven matches, including the final, will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India, South Africa and Sri Lanka will be playing in a Women's ODI tri-series as they add an extra preparation time for the ODI World Cup 2025 later, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Thursday. The series was not originally part of the women's Future Tours Programme (FTP) and has now been added to the calendar.

The series will see the three teams playing each other twice in a double round-robin format, which will see a total number of seven matches, including the final. The tri-series will commence from April 27, with the final on May 11 between the top two teams.

The Women's ODI World Cup will take place in October 2025 in India. Sri Lanka are the reigning Asia Cup champions, having defeated India in the final last year. They are currently on a tour to New Zealand for a white-ball series. Most of the Indian players are currently featuring in the Women's Premier League, while some Proteas stars are also in India for the tournament.

In the last ODI World Cup, India suffered a group-stage exit following their loss against the Proteas. South Africa are the semifinalists from that edition, having lost to England in the knockouts.

Coming to the schedule, the series will start with India facing Sri Lanka on April 27. The Women in Blue will be action in the second game as well as they face the Proteas on April 29, followed by the first of the two clashes between the Proteas and Sri Lanka on May 1.

The Lankan side will face the Indian team for the second game on May 4, followed by India's second fixture against the Proteas on May 6. Sri Lanka and South Africa will play in the last group game on May 8, before the final on May 11. All the matches will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India, South Africa and Sri Lanka's tri-series schedule:

April 27, Sri Lanka vs India

April 29, India vs South Africa

May 1, Sri Lanka vs South Africa

May 4, Sri Lanka vs India

May 6, South Africa vs India

May 8, Sri Lanka vs South Africa

May 11, final