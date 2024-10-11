India's semi-final hopes take hit after Australia's huge win over Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australian players celebrating against Pakistan in Dubai on October 11, 2024

Australia registered an easy 9-wicket win over Pakistan to all but secure the semi-final berth at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday. Ashleigh Gardner took four wickets to bowl out Pakistan to 82 and then the reigning champions chased down the target in just 11 overs to register their third successive win in the ongoing World Cup in the UAE.

Two points helped Australia strengthen their top position in the Group A points table with three wins in three matches. With India and New Zealand fighting with four points each, Pakistan are unlikely to reach the top four with one game remaining against the White Ferns.

India next face Australia in their last group-stage game on Sunday and even an unlikely win might not be enough for them to secure the semi-final berth. New Zealand face easy opponents Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their remaining two games and are favourites to join Australia in the semi-final from Group A.

Pakistan Women Playing XI: Muneeba Ali (c & wk), Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Sadaf Shamas, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(c & wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck.

