India's Test record in Bengaluru: Highest total, biggest win, last match result and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

After trouncing Bangladesh by 2-0 in Tests and 3-0 in T20Is, India will host New Zealand for a three-match series in the longest format starting October 16 (Wednesday). The opening game is scheduled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where the team returns to play red-ball cricket for the first time since March 2022.

India had faced Sri Lanka in a day-night Test match and won by 238 runs with Shreyas Iyer winning the player of the match award. Moreover, India have not lost a Test match in Bengaluru since 2005. Pakistan was the last team to beat the hosts at the venue 19 years ago. Overall, team India has played 24 Test matches in Bengaluru since 1974 and won nine while losing six with nine ending in a draw.

India's Test record in Bengaluru

Matches Played India won India lost Draw 24 9 6 9

India and New Zealand will face each other in Tests in Bengaluru for the first time since 2012. Overall, the two teams have locked horns here in three Test matches and India have emerged victorious all the time.

India vs New Zealand head to head in Tests in Bengaluru

Matches Played India won India lost Draw 3 0 - -

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Venue Stats (Test)

Total Matches - 25

Matches won batting first - 10

Matches won bowling first - 5

Average 1st innings Score - 354

Average 2nd innings Score - 304

Average 3rd innings Score - 206

Average 4th innings Score - 174

Highest total recorded - 626/10 by India vs Pakistan

Lowest total recorded - 103/10 by Afghanistan vs India

Biggest win - inns & 262 runs by India vs Afghanistan in 2018

What happened in the last Test match India played in Bengaluru?

India played the last Test match in Bengaluru against Sri Lanka and it was a day-night fixture. After opting to bat first, the hosts were bundled out for just 252 runs in 59.1 overs with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 92 runs. In response, Jasprit Bumrah ran riot over the visitors skittling them for just 109 runs. The Indian batters put up a better show in their second essay declaring their innings at 303 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Shreyas Iyer was the star again mustering 67 runs.

Chasing a daunting target of 447 runs, Sri Lanka's skipper then Dimuth Karunaratne smashed a brilliant century scoring 107 runs. But he got little support from the other end, as they were dismissed for 208 runs losing the Test by 238 runs. Bumrah picked up three wickets again while Ravichandran Ashwin was the star scalping four wickets.