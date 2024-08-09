Friday, August 09, 2024
     
India's T20I captain wants to comeback in Tests, eager to play all three formats

Team India players are enjoying a break from the sport now after a hectic season. Even though most of the players were rested after winning the T20 World Cup, they returned to play in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka away from home.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2024 19:38 IST
Surya
Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is India's captain in T20Is, but in the other two formats, he is no longer a part of the team. He has so far played only one Test, back in February 2023, and 37 ODIs, the last of which came at the ODI World Cup final last year. Though India have played only six ODIs since then, Surya hasn't been picked in the format at all.

However, the man has not given up on Test cricket especially and is aiming to play all formats for India. Interestingly, Suryakumar Yadav has decided to play Buchi Babu Invitational tournament. He wasn't picked initially in Mumbai's squad for the competition but the man informed the selectors of his availability for the second half.

Surya will play under Sarfaraz Khan's captaincy who is also a member of India's Test team. Surya will turn up for Mumbai for the game against Jammu and Kashmir in Salem starting on August 27. "I want to play for India in all three formats. Playing in Buchi Babu will give me good practice for the red-ball tournaments this season," he said while speaking to the Times of India.

The 33-year-old was recently involved in the T20I series against Sri Lanka which India won 3-0 under his captaincy. It was his first assignment as the full-time captain in the format. India are not playing any T20Is now until October when they are scheduled to play against Bangladesh. He has a very good window to play domestic red-ball cricket and push his case in the format for India.

After the Buchi Babu competition, the Duleep Trophy is set to be played in Anantpur and one cannot deny the possibility of India's T20I captain featuring in it. Suryakumar Yadav last featured in first-class cricket in July 2023 and has so far played 82 matches in red-ball cricket scoring 5628 runs averaging 43.62 with 29 fifties and 14 centuries.

