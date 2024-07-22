India's new head coach confirms support staff for Sri Lanka tour; Abhishek Nayar, ten Doeschate included

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Abhishek Nayar is set to join Team India's support staff as one of the two assistant coaches starting from Sri Lanka tour

India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed his support staff for the Sri Lanka tour where the men's team will be going for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The incoming head coach mentioned that he was a bit surprised with the reports and rumours flowing around regarding his demands for the members he requested and wanted as part of his support staff but was glad that the BCCI fulfilled them. However, the full coaching staff is still undecided yet but a few of them have signed on the dotted lines.

When asked by a reporter about the staff, Gambhir confirmed that Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate will join him starting with Sri Lanka, whom he worked with in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and eventually won the title. "This is going to be the crux of the support staff. As I said, we still have one month after the Sri Lanka tour. We will try and finalise after the Sri Lanka tour," former India opener said at the media briefing ahead of the team's departure to the island nation.

"I have worked with people like Abhishek Nayar, Ryan Ten Doeschate very closely. In the last two months, especially in the IPL, I have enjoyed working with them. They are thorough professionals. Hope Ryan and Abhishek can have a successful stint. Hopefully, we can have a successful tenure as coaches. I am really looking forward to working with the rest of the other guys as well. I have had some really good feedback from the players about the other guys. I am really looking forward to working with them," Gambhir added.

"They (BCCI) have agreed to most of the things I have asked for. I am really surprised when I was reading all those news. Abhishek, as assistant coach, Ryan, as assistant coach. I personally feel they could be assistant coaches, who can involve themselves more in all three departments rather than just one. That’s the reason we now have two assistant coaches. That’s the way we will go forward as well. Yes, you will get to know the exact support staff once the Sri Lanka tour is over," Gambhir further said.

"Abhishek is there, Sairaj Bahutule is there, Dilip is there and Ryan ten Doeschate is going to join in Colombo."

Bahutule also travelled with the young side to Zimbabwe as the spin bowling coach but will be the bowling coach for the Sri Lanka tour for interim while T Dilip retained his spot as the fielding coach. The tour begins on July 27 with three T20Is in Pallekele followed by the ODI series in Colombo.