India release Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal from squad of IND vs BAN Test series

Amidst the ongoing India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Kanpur, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released three players from its squad.

The Indian Board has released middle-order Sarfaraz Khan, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and speedster Yash Dayal from the Test squad so that the trio can participate in the upcoming Irani Cup fixture between Mumbai and Rest of India from October 1 to 5 in Lucknow.

"Update: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been released from India's Test squad to participate in the Irani Cup, scheduled to commence tomorrow in Lucknow," the Indian Board confirmed in a statement on social media platform X.

The three players were not part of the second Test in Green Park, Kanpur as India went with an unchanged team for the final game.

The Mumbai vs Rest of India game is set to take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow from October 1 onwards. The fixture is an annual game played between the reigning champions of the Ranji Trophy tournament and a Rest of India side.

Sarfaraz is part of the Mumbai squad, which will be captained by Ajinkya Rahane. His participation in the Irani Cup fixture was subject to him being released from the Indian duties. The same was the case for Jurel and Dayal, both of who are with the Rest of India team. Their participation in the Irani Cup was also subject to their absence from the IND vs BAN 2nd Test.

India look for magical win against Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is looking for a magical win against the Bangla Tigers. Despite the rain spoiling two days of action, India's ultra-aggressive batting approach has kept the match alive. The hosts pummeled 285/9d in just 34.4 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal starring for his 51-ball 72. Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal started the onslaught, taking India to 50 in just 18 balls. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have made crucial contributions of 47 and 68, respectively.

India declared with the fall of the ninth wicket. Bangladesh have lost two wickets in their second innings and went to stumps at 26/2, trailing by 26 runs.