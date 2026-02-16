India-Pakistan one sided rivalry? Men in Blue's latest triumph stretches day-light gap between rivals

New Delhi:

India mauled Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium with a superb show in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. The Men in Blue registered their biggest-ever win in T20Is against Pakistan as they thrashed the Men in Green by 61 runs.

Ishan Kishan led India's charge with the bat on what was a sluggish pitch with help for the spinners. Kishan scored 77 from 40 balls as he targeted the spinners with expertise, unleashing the different pockets of the ground. His knock was the difference between the two sides as India went on to win the match by 61 runs after their bowlers backed the batters up.

The Indian bowlers put up a brilliant performance too, with Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy all picking up two wickets each as India won by 61 runs to put Pakistan in danger of an early exit.

The loss further stretched the daylight gap between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cups and in T20Is too, as the numbers show that the rivalry has grown more lopsided now.

Is India's rivalry with Pakistan one-sided?

India's rivalry with Pakistan is one-sided if we look at only the stats. The Men in Blue now lead the head-to-head encounters against the Men in Green 8-1 in T20 World Cups and 14-1 in all T20Is.

This shows the massive difference between the two sides. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had also highlighted that this is not a rivalry anymore after India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan.

"I would like to say one thing on this question. I feel that you should stop asking this question on the rivalry," Suryakumar Yadav said after the Asia Cup win.

"According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches and if [head-to-head] it is 7-7 or 8-7, then that is called a rivalry. But 13-0, 10-1….I don't know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore. But yeah, I feel we played better cricket than them."