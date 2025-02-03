India on top among 104 countries, Suryakumar Yadav and his men create history in Mumbai vs England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

India trounced England by a huge margin of 150 runs in the fifth and final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With this massive win, they also sealed the T20I series 4-1 with Abhishek Sharma being named the Man of the Match for his stunning 135-run knock off just 54 balls with seven fours and 13 sixes. In the shortest format, this was India's 8th win by 100 runs or more in Men's T20Is.

ICC has granted international status to 104 countries in the T20 format and India are now on top with Japan on the list of teams with the most 100+ runs wins. As far as full member nations are concerned, Zimbabwe are next with six such wins while among prominent teams, Pakistan and Australia are next with only four wins by 100 runs or more in T20Is.

Teams to win by 100 runs or more in Men's T20Is

Team Number of times won by 100+ runs India 8 Japan 8 Canada 7 Uganda 6 Malaysia 6 Zimbabwe 6 Nepal 5 Austria 4 Denmark 4 Pakistan 4 Australia 4

As far as the match is concerned, India posted their fourth-highest total in T20Is after losing the toss. Abhishek's century propelled them to 247 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs. In response, England would've hoped to get at least close to the target given the serene batting conditions.

But apart from Phil Salt, none of their batters could cross the 10-run mark. Salt smashed a 21-ball half-century scoring 55 runs with seven fours and three sixes but the rest of the 10 batters could accumulate only 39 runs with the bat hitting only four fours and a six. The visitors were skittled only for 97 runs in 10.3 overs succumbing to defeat by 150 runs, India's second-biggest win in the shortest format. Mohammed Shami was the star with the ball for India picking up three wickets for just 25 runs in 2.3 overs of his spell.