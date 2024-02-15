India hand debut caps to Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel as hosts opt to bat against England in Rajkot Test

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan.

India have handed Test debut caps to both Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel as the hosts aim to take a lead in the ongoing Test series against England. While Jurel has come in place of KS Bharat, Sarfaraz has replaced his fellow Mumbai batter, Shreyas Iyer.

Both players have represented India at the U-19 level and have been rewarded for their grind in the domestic circuit. Sarfaraz played for India during the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2014 and 2016 whereas Jurel represented the country during the 2020 edition that was played in South Africa alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Notably, India skipper Rohit Sharma was fortunate at the toss as the coin fell in his favour and he had no hesitation in batting first. The first impression of the playing strip at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot suggests that it is going to be batting-friendly.

The wicket has some cracks in it that are surely going to open up as the game progresses and it will bring the spinners into play eventually.

India are emboldened by the return of star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and his inclusion is one of the hosts of changes made by the Indian team for the third Test. Kuldeep Yadav has kept his place in the side while Mohammed Siraj has replaced Mukesh Kumar in the XI.

Mukesh has been released to play Ranji Trophy for Bengal and he will link up with the Indian team before the start of the fourth Test in Ranchi. Axar Patel was unlucky to miss out on the playing XI.

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson