India hammer Zimbabwe before clash against Pakistan in U19 World Cup India U19 crushed hosts Zimbabwe by 204 runs in their first Super Six match of the U19 World Cup 2026. Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra struck an unbeaten 109 as India posted 353, before bowling Zimbabwe out for 148 to continue their dominant run.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

India Under-19 continued their commanding march in the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026 by overpowering hosts Zimbabwe with a massive 204-run victory in their opening Super Six fixture at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday. The result further underlined India’s authority in the tournament, with vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra producing a calm, unbeaten century to headline the performance.

Apart from a brief scare earlier in the competition against Bangladesh, the Ayush Mhatre-led side has largely dictated proceedings throughout the event. That trend remained intact as India outclassed Zimbabwe in all departments, asserting control from the opening exchanges and never allowing the hosts to build momentum.

Asked to bat first, India wasted no time in setting the tone. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi launched a blistering assault at the top of the order, racing to a half-century off just 24 deliveries and putting immediate pressure on the Zimbabwean attack. Although Tatenda Chimugoro struck at important moments to slow the scoring rate during the middle overs, India’s innings found stability soon after.

That responsibility was shouldered by Malhotra, who arrived at the crease with the score at 101 for three. He combined effectively with Abhigyan Kundu in a vital 113-run partnership, anchoring the innings with assured strokeplay and smart running between the wickets. Malhotra went on to finish unbeaten on 109, steering India to a formidable total of 353 for eight.

What happened in the second innings?

Zimbabwe’s chase never truly gathered steam. Early wickets left them on the back foot, though a 69-run stand between Kian Blignaut and Leeroy Chiwaula briefly offered resistance. Chiwaula top-scored with 62, while Chimugoro added 29, but the effort proved insufficient.

Mhatre led from the front with the ball, claiming three wickets, while Udhav Mohan matched him with three of his own and R.S. Ambrish took two as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 148 in the 38th over. India will next lock horns with Pakistan in the Super Six stage on February 1.