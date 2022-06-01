India eyes World Record vs South Africa in 1st T20I in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul will lead India in the 5-match T20 series vs Proteas

India is set to take on South Africa in a 5-match T20 series starting June 9. Although this series, and many upcoming ones, are set to act as a platform for the all-important T20 World Cup down under, the opening match of the Ind-SA series is in news for one more reason.

India has been on a roll in T20s lately. After the World Cup debacle in UAE, they have managed to win 12 T20I's on the trot. If they manage a win against SA in the opening match of the series, the number will move up to 13 - which will be a World Record in cricket.

Only Afghanistan and Romania have the same number of wins in cricket.

The Background

After losing to Pakistan and New Zealand during the T20 World Cup in UAE, India beat Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia one after the other. After that, the Men In Blue, defeated Sri Lanka, West Indies, and New Zealand at home in 3-match T20 series.

India - Full Squad

KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa - Full Squad

Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jensen, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi