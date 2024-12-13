India eye big first innings total as Border-Gavaskar Trophy moves to Australia's stronghold in Brisbane

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India during a net session ahead of the Gabba Test.

India's No. three batter in Tests, Shubman Gill has asserted that the team is keen on posting big first innings totals in the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gill revealed that though "every batter has his own game plan", the focus is entirely on posting a "big total first up".

"As a batting group, we are looking to post a big total first up. That's been the key discussion and every batter has his own game plan," Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

The right-handed batter missed the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a finger injury but was included in the playing XI for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

The batting group's concern is justified as Team India have not had the best of times on the tour batting in the first innings. India got bundled out for just 150 on day one of the Perth Test after electing to bat first. However, a phenomenal bowling display led by Jasprit Bumrah bailed them out of crisis.

Similarly, India were lucky with the flip of the coin in Adelaide too but got rolled over for just 180 against a rampaging Mitchell Starc in the first innings. The Indian bowling attack was not as potent in Adelaide and it allowed Australia to take a healthy and a decisive 157-run lead.

Gill said that the team is now treating it as a three-match Test series and would like to win the Gabba Test so that they could head into the boxing day Test match with an advantage on their side.

"Adelaide Test, we didn't do well but the series is still 1-1. We will treat it as a three-match Test series and if we win this one, we will have advantage going into Melbourne and Sydney," Gill said.

The third Test will begin on Saturday (December 14) in Brisbane.