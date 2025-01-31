India extend world record streak at home with win over England in Pune in 4th T20I

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team.

India have extended their world record streak at home with their victory against England in the fourth T20I in Pune on Friday, January 31.

Suryakumar Yadav's Indian team has registered yet another series win in T20Is as it clinched the fourth game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association to bag the series 3-1 with a game to go. The hosts were given a scare but managed to cross the line in the end.

With this win, India have extended their world record of most consecutive unbeaten series at home to 17. They haven't lost a series at home since losing to Australia in 2018/19.

Teams with most unbeaten T20I series streak at home

1 - India: 17 series*, from 2019 to present

2 - Australia: 8 series, from January 2006 to February 2010

3 - South Africa: 7 series, from February 2007 to October 2010

4 - India: 6 series, from February 2016 to November 2018

5 - New Zealand: 6 series, from December 2008 to February 2012

England had run India for money in the fourth T20I but fell 15 runs short in the end. India had put up 181 batting first on the back of half-centuries from Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya. India were in a spot of bother after being 12/3 and then 79/5.

However, Hardik and Dube stabilised the ship. They put up an 87-run stand for the sixth wicket and helped India post a strong total. Both players made 53 each to boost India over 175.

Like in the first innings, England were very much in the game in the second essay too. They started well with Ben Duckett and Phil Salt taking them to 62/0 in 5.5 overs. But Ravi Bishnoi made the much-needed breakthrough when he sent Duckett back before Axar Patel cleaned up Salt. Bishnoi weaved his magic and got England skipper Jos Buttler and in no time, the visitors were 67/3.

A big moment came in the game when Harshit Rana was allowed to bowl after being named concussion substitute for Shivam Dube, who was hit on his head in the final over of India's innings. Harshit took three wickets for 33 runs and struck in his first over.

Jamie Overton and Adil Rashid gave India a scare but the target proved to be way too much for the visitors as they were bowled out for 166 in 19.4 overs and lost by 15 runs.