India create all-time record in T20 World Cup with win over Pakistan in Dubai

India survived a late scare to open their account in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with a record-breaking win over Pakistan on Sunday, October 6. Harmanpreet Kaur's India took down arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match of the tournament, with a six-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur guided the 106 run-chase but went back retired hurt after suffering an issue on her neck in the 19th over. While the target was not that big, Pakistan gave India a good run for the money. Captain Fatima Sana gave a major scare with her back-to-back wickets of Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh in the 16th over. But captain Harmanpreet and Deepti took India home.

With this win, India have created a record for the most number of wins against Pakistan in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup. This was India's sixth win over their arch-rivals, going past the record jointly held by them and England of five wins against the Women in Green.

Most wins against Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cups:

1 - India: 6 wins in 8 matches

2 - England: 5 wins in 5 matches

3 - Australia: 3 wins in 3 matches

4 - New Zealand: 3 wins in 3 matches

5 - South Africa: 3 wins in 3 matches

India deviated from their No.3 strategy and brought Jemimah Rodrigues to the spot in place of Harmanpreet Kaur.

Pakistan had opted to bat first and posted 105. Arundhati Reddy starred with the ball as she took her career-best haul of 3/19 in the four overs.

