India captain Shubman Gill in danger of losing World No.1 spot after new dip in ICC rankings Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply for just 10 on his ODI captaincy debut during the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia in Perth. Meanwhile, Gill is in danger of losing out on his World No.1 spot in the ODI rankings for the batters.

New Delhi:

Newly appointed India ODI captain Shubman Gill is in danger of losing his World No.1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the batters, as per the recently updated standings.

Gill, ranked No.1 from February 2025, lost out on key rating points after his flop show in the first ODI between India and Australia in Perth on October 19. The star batter, who had 784 ratings to his name, has lost 16 rating points to tally 768 as per the latest weekly update.

He is only four rating points above the second-ranked Ibrahim Zadran on Afghanistan, who had slammed back-to-back 95 in the ODIs against Bangladesh. He is not likely to make a move anytime soon as those innings are already included in the latest rankings, but Gill could lose his spot if he has another underwhelming score in the second ODI against the Aussies.

Gill was dismissed for just 10 on his ODI captaincy debut, getting caught behind on a ball that he tried guiding to the leg side.

India are set to face the Aussies at the Adelaide Oval on October 23 and will be looking to bounce back and so will Gill.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazelwood, who took two wickets in the opening ODI, jumped six spots to enter the top 10, with a few bowlers dropping down.