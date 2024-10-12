India break all-time record against Bangladesh, register 3-0 clean sweep with huge win in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian cricket team.

India have created an all-time record against Bangladesh with their huge win in the third and final T20I of the series in Hyderabad. Led by a sensational batting performance and then an impressive outing with the ball, the hosts steamrolled the Bangla Tigers with a 133-run victory.

This is the biggest win (in terms of runs) against Bangladesh by any team in T20Is. The previous largest victory against the Bangla Tigers belonged to South Africa, who had handed them a 104-run thrashing in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Biggest margin of wins by runs against Bangladesh:

1 - 133 runs by India in 2024

2 - 104 runs by South Africa in 2022

3 - 102 runs by Pakistan in 2008

4 - 86 runs by India in 2024

5 - 83 runs by South Africa in 2017

The Indian team was as clinical as any team would be with a great all-round performance. The batters went crazy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Sanju Samson smashed a jaw-dropping century, making 111 from 47 balls, while captain Suryakumar Yadav struck 75 from 35 deliveries. They both notched up a stand of 173 for the second wicket.

While these two batters led the team in the powerplay and most of the middle overs, Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag took the baton for the latter part of the middle phase and death overs. Hardik smashed 47 from 18 balls and was dismissed in the last over as the hosts fell only three runs short of the 300-run mark.

The bowlers complemented them well to round off a great day for the hosts. Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy broke into the wickets column. Returning to the team, Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers as he ended the day 3/30 in his four overs, while Mayank bagged 2/32.

Mayank struck on the very first ball, removing Parvez Hossain Emon on a bouncer that hurried on him. Spin was brought early into the innings. Washington Sundar got Tanzid Hasan caught out at backward point. Bishnoi came into the attack and removed Najmul Hossain Shanto before Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das put up a fight. The duo put up a 63-run stand but Bishnoi got Das. Mayank and Nitish came and got wickets and the visitors were restricted to just 164/7. India registered a 3-0 sweep with this win.