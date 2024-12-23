India call Mumbai all-rounder to join squad ahead of Boxing Day Test in Melbourne: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Players of India A part of unofficial Tests against Australia A.

India have reportedly called up Mumbai all-rounder, Tanush Kotian, to join their squad ahead of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kotian, who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, has been handed his maiden International call-up after Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement.

Kotian, an off-spin all-rounder, was part of the India A squad ahead of the BGT and played in the second unofficial Test against Australia A. His call-up comes after Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement and despite India already having Washington Sundar in the team.

According to a report in Sportstar, the all-rounder will leave for Australia on Tuesday, two days ahead of the start of the Melbourne Test.

Kotian is part of the Mumbai team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and has featured in both matches till now. He did not get to bat in the first game and was expensive with the ball. However, he returned with figures of 2/38 in his 10 overs and scored 39 with the bat in the second match.

More to follow...