India achieve their best-ever men's T20 World Cup win record; equal Australia, Sri Lanka

India beat Australia in their final Super 8 encounter in Saint Lucia in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup to qualify for the semi-finals. This is the fifth time in nine editions that the inaugural champions have qualified for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup for consecutive editions, the Men in Blue will be up against England in a bid to make their third final. While Australia's fortunes lie in the hands of Afghanistan and Bangladesh, India with this win topped Group 1 and also achieved their best-ever feat in the T20 World Cup.

India are the only unbeaten team alongside South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup. While the Proteas scripted history a day ago after achieving a record 7th win in a single T20 World Cup edition, India achieved their sixth victory, the most for the Men in Blue in a single edition. India's previous best tally was five wins in the 2014 edition of the World T20 when they stayed unbeaten in the whole competition only to lose in the final.

Most wins in a single T20 World Cup edition for a team

7 wins - South Africa (2024)

6 wins - Sri Lanka (2009)

6 wins - Australia (2010)

6 wins - Australia (2021)

6 wins - India (2024)

India equalled the likes of Australia and Sri Lanka in achieving six wins in a single T20 World Cup edition. Sri Lanka did it in 2009 when they lost in the final, Australia achieved the feat twice, in 2010 where they lost in the final and in 2021 when they were crowned the T20 champions for the first time.

India's win meant that the three semi-finalists got confirmed in the ongoing T20 World Cup and three others are in the fray for the one remaining spot.