India A women vs Australia A women 3rd T20 Live Score: Tanuja departs, India A four wickets down; AUS A on top

Sunday, August 11, 2024
     
Live now

India A women's team was unlucky not to get over the line in the first T20 of the three-match series but lost the opener by a very close margin. The visitors didn't turn up in the second game as Australia A women won the series however, the Indian side has a chance to avoid a whitewash on Sunday.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2024 9:24 IST
India A vs Australia A Women's T20 series live
Image Source : GETTY India A vs Australia A Women's T20 series live

India A women put up a spirited effort in the series opener at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane falling agonisingly short by just seven runs against the Australia A Women. The visitors followed it up with a disappointing show in the second game on Friday as Australia A Women clinched the series. However, the Minnu Mani-led side has a chance to avoid the whitewash and get some confidence and momentum towards them before the three 50-over matches against Australia A. Follow the live updates of the third T20 match between AUS A and IND A women-

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :India A Women vs Australia A Women Live

  • Aug 11, 2024 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

  • Aug 11, 2024 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia A women vs India A women Live: Tayla Vlaeminck strikes in the first over

    Shubha Satheesh has been knocked over by Tayla Vlaeminck in the very first over. Tayla didn't let Satheesh settle and has been cleaned up cheaply. India under pressure early.

  • Aug 11, 2024 9:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India have made a a few changes as Shipra, Shabnam come into the side

    Playing XI: Shubha Satheesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Priya Punia, Tanuja Kanwar, Sajeevan Sajana, Kiran Navgire, Shipra Giri (wk), Minnu Mani (c), Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil

  • Aug 11, 2024 9:15 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia A women's team playing XI

    Playing XI: Katie Mack, Tahlia Wilson, Charli Knott, Tahlia McGrath (c), Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum †, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, Tayla Vlaeminck, Grace Parsons, Sophie Day

  • Aug 11, 2024 9:15 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia A women win the toss and elect to field

    Australia A captain Tahlia McGrath has won the toss and elected to field first and it was an expected call given how well the host bowlers bowled against India A in the last game. Can the Women in Blue change the result?

  • Aug 11, 2024 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Priya Punia has been the only bright spot

    With a 76 in the first game and a 29 (highest in the line-up) in the second T20, Priya Punia has been the only bright spot for the Indian A women's team thus far in the series. The team will need a bit more from the bowlers and the other batters as they look to avoid an Australian sweep in Brisbane.

  • Aug 11, 2024 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India A look to avoid whitewash against the Australian A team

    India A women gave a good account of themselves against Tahlia McGrath-led Australia A women in the T20 series opener at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. However, the Women in Blue faltered rather badly in the second game being restricted to just 130 and then lost by eight wickets. However, the India A women will be keen to avoid a whitewash as they look to get some confidence going into the one-day series. 

