India A women vs Australia A women 3rd T20 Live Score: Tanuja departs, India A four wickets down; AUS A on top

Shubha Satheesh has been knocked over by Tayla Vlaeminck in the very first over. Tayla didn't let Satheesh settle and has been cleaned up cheaply. India under pressure early.
Playing XI: Shubha Satheesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Priya Punia, Tanuja Kanwar, Sajeevan Sajana, Kiran Navgire, Shipra Giri (wk), Minnu Mani (c), Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil
Playing XI: Katie Mack, Tahlia Wilson, Charli Knott, Tahlia McGrath (c), Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum †, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, Tayla Vlaeminck, Grace Parsons, Sophie Day
Australia A captain Tahlia McGrath has won the toss and elected to field first and it was an expected call given how well the host bowlers bowled against India A in the last game. Can the Women in Blue change the result?
With a 76 in the first game and a 29 (highest in the line-up) in the second T20, Priya Punia has been the only bright spot for the Indian A women's team thus far in the series. The team will need a bit more from the bowlers and the other batters as they look to avoid an Australian sweep in Brisbane.
India A women gave a good account of themselves against Tahlia McGrath-led Australia A women in the T20 series opener at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. However, the Women in Blue faltered rather badly in the second game being restricted to just 130 and then lost by eight wickets. However, the India A women will be keen to avoid a whitewash as they look to get some confidence going into the one-day series.
