India A women maul Pakistan in Asia Cup Rising Stars to open account in tournament

New Delhi:

India A women mauled Pakistan A in their second fixture in the Asia Cup Rising Stars to open their account in the tournament. Skipper Radha Yadav led a dominant show with the ball, while Dinesh Vrinda struck a fiery half century as the Indian women's side handed Pakistan a drubbing.

Radha starred with her 2/11 in her three overs, while Prema Rawat picked 2/16 and Minnu Mani scalped 1/10 as the Indian spinners choked the Pakistani side to bowl them out for a meagre total of 93 in 18.5 overs.

Vrinda Dinesh leads India's batting might

The batters put up a stellar performance with Dinesh and Anushka Sharma putting up a match-winning stand of 78 for the second wicket in India's big win. The Women in Blue had lost opener Humairaa Kaazi early on the first ball of the meagre chase; however, Vrinda and Anushka Sharma rebuilt things for the team with their 78-run fiery stand that killed the chase. While Sharma was dismissed for 24 from 26 balls, Dinesh struck a brilliant unbeaten 29-ball 55 with Tejal Hasabnis making an unscathed 12 from five balls to take the team home.

India bowlers hunt in pack

The Indian bowlers were right on the money after being asked to bowl first. Saima Thakor struck in the first over when she cleaned up Yusra Amir before Jintimani Kalita removed Omaima Sohail and Eman Naseer was run out. Thakor struck again as she dismissed skipper Hafsa Khalid as Pakistan lost half of their side for 32.

Gull Rukh then put up a bit of a fight as she made 21 from 28 balls while Anosha Nasir scored a run-a-ball 17. However, the Indian bowlers were way too strong and they jolted the Pakistani side further to bowl them out for 93.

Indian batters rule the roost

India’s chase began on a shaky note as opener Kaazi was dismissed off the very first ball. However, the setback only set the stage for a commanding recovery, with Dinesh Vrinda and Anushka Sharma taking control. The duo stitched together a fluent 78-run partnership for the second wicket, blending aggression with composure to wrest momentum firmly in India’s favour.

Sharma contributed a steady 24 off 26 deliveries before departing, but Vrinda carried on the charge with a scintillating unbeaten 55 from just 29 balls, effectively putting the result beyond doubt. Hasabnis then added a quickfire 12 not out off five balls to wrap up the chase and seal an emphatic victory for the Women in Blue. This was India's first win the tournament after having lost their opener to UAE.