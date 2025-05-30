India A vs England Lions Live telecast and streaming: When and where to watch unofficial Test online in India? Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India A will begin its campaign against the England Lions in Canterbury, playing first of the two unofficial Tests. Several members of the Test squad including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy among others will get the first taste of English conditions.

India A will kick off their short tour of England with first of the two unofficial-Test tour in Canterbury against the England Lions. Despite some of the stars being busy with the IPL playoffs, most of the members of the squad will be available led by Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan, who weren't involved in the cash-rich league. It will be an important couple of matches for the likes of Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur and Akash Deep, who are also part of the main squad for the five-match Test series to get acclimatised to English conditions before the real games begin.

For England Lions too, Chris Woakes has returned from his injury while Jordan Cox and Josh Hull, who are on the fringes of the national side will aim to make their mark in these two four-day games. The series begins in Canterbury, followed by the second and final game in Northampton.

When and where to watch the 1st unofficial IND A vs ENG Lions Test on TV and OTT in India?

The first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions is scheduled for a 3:30 PM IST start on Friday, May 30 at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Unfortunately, the match will not have a live broadcast on TV but the unofficial Test can be streamed on the ECB website (ecb.co.uk) for free. England Cricket announced that the users around the world can access the match on their website and just have to sign up or sign in.

Squads

England Lions: James Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes, Max Holden

India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey