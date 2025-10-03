Advertisement
India A vs Australia A live score: Asia Cup final hero Tilak Varma key for India after opting to bat

The second unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A has started and the hosts have lost three early wickets, including that of Abhishek Sharma after opting to bat. Asia Cup final hero Tilak Varma is key for India A now as they look to post a good total.

Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma Image Source : AP
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Kanpur:

India A vs Australia A live score: India A and Australia A have locked horns today in the second unofficial ODI at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. After opting to bat, India A have lost three early wickets, including that of Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. Asia Cup final hero Tilak Varma is currently and India A will be hoping for him to step up yet again in crunch time. The hosts are leading the three-match series 1-0 and Australia A are desperate to level the series. Who will come out on top? Follow the live score here:

