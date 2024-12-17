IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I Live cricket score: India asked to bat first, Harmanpreet Kaur misses out

One change for India, Kaur is out, and Raghvi Bisht is to make her debut.

West Indies bring Nerrisa Crafton and Ashmini Munisar for Mandy Mangru and Shamilia Connell

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Raghvi Bist, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh