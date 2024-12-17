Tuesday, December 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I Live cricket score: India asked to bat first, Harmanpreet Kaur misses out
Live now

IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I Live cricket score: India asked to bat first, Harmanpreet Kaur misses out

IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I Live cricket score: India won the first T20I against West Indies by 49 runs and are now eyeing a series win. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues had hit fifties in the first match and the batters would look to continue in the same vain. Follow for the latest updates.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Dec 17, 2024 18:04 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 18:53 IST
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I.
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs West Indies 2nd T20I.

IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I Live cricket score: India vs West Indies Latest Match Updates, Scorecard, Playing XI, Highlights

IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I Live cricket score: After getting the better of West Indies in the first T20I, India are looking to register a series win in the second game at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The Indian batters found form in the series opener with Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues getting to their fifties and bowlers doing well to get a win under their belt.

India came into the T20I series on the back of a 0-3 ODI series sweep in Australia but would now back themselves to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against the Windies. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I Latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 17, 2024 6:53 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I live: Update on Harmanpreet Kaur!

    "Ms Harmanpreet Kaur sustained a niggle in her knee while batting during the first T20I against West Indies. Hence, she remains unavailable for selection for the second T20I. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress," the BCCI said.

  • Dec 17, 2024 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I live: India and West Indies' Playing XIs

    One change for India, Kaur is out, and Raghvi Bisht is to make her debut.

    West Indies bring Nerrisa Crafton and Ashmini Munisar for Mandy Mangru and Shamilia Connell

    West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar

    India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Raghvi Bist, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh

  • Dec 17, 2024 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I live: Smriti Mandhana at toss!

    We were looking to field because of the dew factor. We will help our bowlers to defend the total. We have been forced to make one change. Harman had a niggle. She has been rested. Hopefully, she will be fit. Raghvi has done well with the India A side against Australia. She bowls handy medium pace with a very interesting action.

  • Dec 17, 2024 6:42 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I live: Hayley Matthews at toss!

    We will have a bowl. The conditions will suit. We will look to improve on areas. It is a matter of execution for us. Probably We weren't as ready as we should have been. We have two changes.

     

  • Dec 17, 2024 6:35 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update!!

    West Indies have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Harmanpreet Kaur is not playing and Smriti Mandhana is captaining the side. 

  • Dec 17, 2024 6:12 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I live: What happened in last T20I?

    India won the last T20I by a decent margin of 49 runs. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues starred to help India post 195. Rodrigues had hit 73 from 35, while Mandhana scored 54 from 33. Titas Sadhu starred with the ball, taking three wickets, while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav took two wickets each. India restricted South Africa to 146 and won the game by 49 runs. 

  • Dec 17, 2024 6:08 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I live: India aim to win the series

    India face West Indies in the 2nd T20I at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. They won the first match by a decent margin of 49 runs and are now looking to clinch the series with a game in hand. Stay tuned for all the updates on the India women vs West Indies women 2nd T20I.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement