IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I Live cricket score: India asked to bat first, Harmanpreet Kaur misses out

IND W vs WI W 2nd T20I Live cricket score: India vs West Indies Latest Match Updates, Scorecard, Playing XI, HighlightsIND W vs WI W 2nd T20I Live cricket score: After getting the better of West Indies in the first T20I, India are looking to register a series win in the second game at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The Indian batters found form in the series opener with Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues getting to their fifties and bowlers doing well to get a win under their belt.
India came into the T20I series on the back of a 0-3 ODI series sweep in Australia but would now back themselves to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against the Windies. Follow for the latest updates on the match.